India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Mostly cloudy but showers expected on Day 3 at Rose Bowl

The second day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand produced 64 overs of play, and Day 3 is more or less likely to be similar, although the threat of rain does lurk at the Rose Bowl. The weather forecast for Sunday, June 20, at Southampton is currently appearing good enough ahead of the start of Day 3.

On Saturday evening, the forecast was fine with clear weather expected, but the fickle nature of rain in England has changed its course and seems to be heading towards Southampton again, but only in limited proportion.

Here's how the weather for the morning session looks like on Day 3.(AccuWeather)

As per the forecast on AccuWeather, the chances of showers in the morning are somewhere around 40 to 50 percent, and while cloudy weather beckons, there is a strong possibility of some showers halting play. On Day 2, there weren't many interruptions – none to be fair – until the final session where bad light and some passing showers halted the game not once, not twice, but thrice before stumps was officially announced with India on 146/3.

Here's how the weather for the afternoon session looks like on Day 3.(AccuWeather)

There is some rain expected between 7AM to 8AM local time in Southampton, followed by cloudy skies for the next four hours. At around 1PM local time, some more precipitation is believed to make its presence felt but expected to be nothing more than passing showers. The next two hours are again clear, ensuring decent play before another rain interruption awaits around 4PM local time.

Here's how the weather for the evening session looks like on Day 3.(AccuWeather)

Thankfully, the final hour or so of Day 3 is expected to remain clear but overcast skies promise to remain throughout, which may once again lead to light issues in the final stages of the day. Rain is only expected when the precipitation percentage is over 50 percent, but overall, we should have another fascinating day of Test cricket, which will see India battle it out against the New Zealand fast bowlers in testing conditions.