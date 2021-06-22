WTC final: Kane Williamson misses fifty as Ishant Sharma dismisses New Zealand captain - WATCH

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson missed out on his 33rd half-century on Day 5 of the World Test Championship against India as the right-handed batsman was dismissed by India pacer Ishant Sharma for 49. The moment took place just after the Lunch when Williamson sliced a delivery off Sharma towards India skipper Virat Kohli at the 2nd slips.

The Indian team rejoiced the moment as Williamson looked set to register a half century, go beyond and help his team in extending their lead. But Williamson's dismissal helped India in restricting Kiwis' lead.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final - LIVE!

With Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Tim Southee for 30, the Kiwis were bundled out for 249, with a lead of 32 runs.

Williamson's innings became a topic of discussion on social media because of its pace. The Kiwi skipper played 177 balls to score 49 runs in the match and it was his lowest strike rate in a Test innings (100+balls).

Here is a look at some of Williamson's stats:

Lowest SR in an innings for Williamson (100+ balls)

27.68 vs Ind Southampton 2021 (49 r/177 b) *

29.21 vs WI Port of Spain 2014 (52/178)

31.61 vs Eng Wellington 2012/13 (55*/174)

31.90 vs Ind Hyderabad 2012 (52/163)

Most runs in Test cricket for New Zealand

7517 Ross Taylor

7178 Kane Williamson *

7172 Stephen Fleming

6453 Brendon McCullum

5444 Martin Crowe

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON