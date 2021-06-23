WTC Final: Mohammed Shami drapes himself in towel on field, twitterati react

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami produced a great spell of fast bowling on day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to bring his team right back into the contest. Shami provided crucial breakthroughs for Virat Kohli and his team and ended with figures of 4/76 as India bowled New Zealand out for 249 in the first innings, conceding a lead of only 32 runs.

Shami picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson to restrict Kiwis to a total below 250 and gave India a fighting chance to make a match of it on the reserve day.

India lost 2 wickets before close of play and are currently leading by 32 runs.

Something unusual happened on the field as Shami was seen draping himself in a big white towel. While the reason for the same is not known, it made for some good fun as fans enjoyed a light moment, while posting comments on Shami's antics.

Even the ICC took to Instagram to post a video of Shami and his towel. While fans in Twitter had a field day making memes.