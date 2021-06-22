WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a blinder to dismiss Ross Taylor - WATCH

The Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had toiled hard in the first hour of play on day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final but they had failed to produce the much needed wicket for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had both applied themselves well in challenging batting conditions. But the narrative was similar to the third day as the pacers failed to hit the right spot, bowling it a touch shorter. Even the commentators spoke about the need to bowl it further up to create wicket-taking chances.

WTC Final day 5 live updates - India vs New Zealand

Almost on cue, Mohammed Shami bowled a delivery outside the off stump that Taylor drove on the up and in the air. The young Shubman Gill, standing at a shorting mid off was quick to react and took a sharp catch, while diving to his right.

WATCH SHUBMAN GILL TAKES ROSS TAYLOR'S CATCH

Taylor was dismissed for 11 and New Zealand lost their first wicket of the day, which opened the gates for India as they picked up two more wickets to leave the Kiwis at 135/5 at lunch.

Speaking about the catch in the lunch show on host broadcaster Star Sports, former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar applauded Gill for taking a sharp catch and said that there were several young cricketers in this team who have lifted the catching standards of this team.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli for making good bowling and fielding changes in the first session on Day 5.