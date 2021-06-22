Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a blinder to dismiss Ross Taylor - WATCH
cricket

WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a blinder to dismiss Ross Taylor - WATCH

Mohammed Shami gave India their first breakthrough of the day and it was courtesy a stunning catch by Shubman Gill
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 06:36 PM IST
WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a catch to dismiss Ross Taylor(Twitter)

The Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had toiled hard in the first hour of play on day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final but they had failed to produce the much needed wicket for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had both applied themselves well in challenging batting conditions. But the narrative was similar to the third day as the pacers failed to hit the right spot, bowling it a touch shorter. Even the commentators spoke about the need to bowl it further up to create wicket-taking chances.

WTC Final day 5 live updates - India vs New Zealand

Almost on cue, Mohammed Shami bowled a delivery outside the off stump that Taylor drove on the up and in the air. The young Shubman Gill, standing at a shorting mid off was quick to react and took a sharp catch, while diving to his right.

WATCH SHUBMAN GILL TAKES ROSS TAYLOR'S CATCH

Taylor was dismissed for 11 and New Zealand lost their first wicket of the day, which opened the gates for India as they picked up two more wickets to leave the Kiwis at 135/5 at lunch.

Speaking about the catch in the lunch show on host broadcaster Star Sports, former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar applauded Gill for taking a sharp catch and said that there were several young cricketers in this team who have lifted the catching standards of this team.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli for making good bowling and fielding changes in the first session on Day 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship shubman gill mohammed shami
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP