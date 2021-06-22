Gavaskar names India pacer he would have included in team for WTC Final

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said during commentary on day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final that he would have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad just for the all important match against New Zealand. Gavaskar explained that June is the month where it rains in England and Bhuvneshwar with his ability to swing the ball would have been the perfect bowler to be played in this match.

Gavaskar's comments came on the back of some ineffective bowling by the Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The three Indian pacers have kept things tight but have not been able to trouble the New Zealand batsmen consistently. Mohammed Shaami finally picked up the wicket of Ross Taylor on day 5 after some dogged batting by him and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Before this Ishant Sahrma had picked up the wicket of opener Devon Conway on the third day.

ALSO READ - ‘He does magic with new ball, bowls long spells’: Chopra names bowler whom India is ‘definitely missing’ in WTC Final

"He (Bhuvneshwar) did play the IPL this time around and there wasn't any injury concern. He did pull out of the September-October IPL but not this time. I would have included him just for this Test match because it is being played in June," Gavaskar said while replying to a question on whether Bhuvneshwar was not included in the squad for the WTC Final and England series due to his frequent injury concerns.

Bhuvneshwar had made a strong comeback in the limited overs series against England at home before playing in the IPL this year.

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final has been marred by rain so far. New Zealand bowled India out for 217 on the third day after its fast bowlers broke the resilience of Indian batsmen with a disciplined performance.

WTC Final Day 5 India vs New Zealand Live Updates

Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami managed to keep things quiet but they failed to pick up early wickets as the New Zealand openers stitched a 70-run stand. The partnership was eventually broken by off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ishant did pick up the wicket of Devon Conway towards the end of Day 3 but the Indian pacers were quite ordinary in their performance in conditions that aided swing and seam bowling.