Home / Cricket / ‘He does magic with new ball, bowls long spells’: Chopra names bowler whom India is ‘definitely missing’ in WTC Final
Aakash Chopra: File Image(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra: File Image(Twitter)
cricket

‘He does magic with new ball, bowls long spells’: Chopra names bowler whom India is ‘definitely missing’ in WTC Final

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have played the out-and-out swing bowler’s role like Kiwi bowlers
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that India is missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. His statement comes after the Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah wasn't getting enough swing against the Kiwi batsmen on the third day's play.

In his latest YouTube video, Chopra opined that Bhuvneshwar could have played the out-and-out swing bowler’s role like Kiwi bowlers. Answering a fan’s question in his video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “India is definitely missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has three special aspects as well. Firstly, he does magic with the new ball. Secondly, he bowls the long spells.”

“And the third thing is that he can bat as well. He could have done everything for Team India,” he added.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Sehwag takes a funny dig at ICC after Day 4 gets washed out

Chopra further said that Ishant is the only Indian pacer who gets decent swing. On the other hand, Shami and Bumrah majorly rely on seam movement.

“Swinging conditions can only be utilized if the ball leaves your hand accordingly. We saw Colin de Grandhomme getting a lot of swing, then Southee, Jamieson and Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma is still somewhere close but the other two are far behind. They don't swing the ball, they are seam bowlers,” Chopra said.

ALSO READ | WTC FINAL FULL COVERAGE

“Whoever is quicker in the air, he gets slightly lesser swing. A seam bowler is not a swing bowler. To get the swing, you need to tilt the seam slightly and Bhuvneshwar Kumar does that thing very nicely. I would say you could have considered both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar for this tour of England,” he added.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Mostly cloudy; little rain expected on Day 5 at Rose Bowl

Bhuvneshwar was India’s key bowler in their 2014 tour of England. He picked up 19 wickets in the five Tests and also contributed 247 runs with the bat, including three fifties. The right-arm quick will be travelling to Sri Lanka as vice-captain of a second-string Indian side for a 3-match ODI series and as many T20Is, to be played next month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aakash chopra bhuvneshwar kumar world test championship india vs new zealand + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.