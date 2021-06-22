WTC Final: Virender Sehwag takes a funny dig at ICC after Day 4 gets washed out due to rain

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been pretty active on social media and has his own style of acknowledging things. On Monday, he took a funny jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for hosting the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK after the fourth day of the match was called off due to rain in Southampton.

Sehwag, in his latest tweet, drew a parallel between the ICC’s timeline for hosting the WTC final and the timing of Indian batsmen in the first innings of the crucial face-off. Virat Kohli & Co had a tough time against the Kiwi pacers as they struggled to find their rhythm. Team India posted only 217 runs in the first innings.

“Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi #WTCFinal,” Sehwag tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the former cricketer had a hilarious take on the Indian pacers who couldn’t find any swing while bowling to the New Zealand batters. The Kiwi pacer quartet of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner swung the ball both ways but that wasn’t the case with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Surprised with the lack of swing, Sehwag wrote, “Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi. (I got mood swings but the ball is yet to swing!) #WTCFinal21”.

The fourth day of the WTC Final was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. This was the second complete washout inside four days, making draw the most likely probability despite there being a reserve day in place. New Zealand will resume Day 5 at 101/2, trailing India(217) by 116 runs.