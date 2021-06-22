Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Mostly cloudy; little rain expected on Day 5 at Rose Bowl
WTC Final, IND vs NZ, Day 5 weather update(ICC / Twitter)
cricket

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Mostly cloudy; little rain expected on Day 5 at Rose Bowl

IND vs NZ, World Test Championship Final: Let's have a look at today's latest weather updates from Day 5 of the WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:51 AM IST

The ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl has been heavily marred by the Southampton weather. The first and fourth days were completely washed out due to continuous downpour and wet outfield. Whereas the second and third day of the match was affected by the bad light. As the match enters the fifth day on Tuesday, a decent amount of play could be expected in the first session.

According to the forecast on AccuWeather, there are minimal chances of shower in the morning session as the precipitation percentage is much below than 50 percent. There will be cloud cover along with 62-67 percent humidity between 9 AM to 12 PM local time. (ALSO READ | WTC FULL COVERAGE)

Here's how the weather for the morning session looks like on Day 5(AccuWeather)
However, the rain may return to spoil the mood and hamper the game post lunch as the forecast predicts a little drizzle between 1 PM to 4 PM local time. The precipitation percentage ranges between 50-60 percentage which depicts that the game on Day 5 may get affected due to rain.

Here's how the weather for the morning session looks like on Day 5(AccuWeather)
Action at the Rose Bowl may resume in the evening session as the forecast shows no signs of rain between 5 PM to 7 PM local time. The good news is – precipitation levels may go down much below 40 percent but a 94 percent cloud cover could cause a lack of light.

Here's how the weather for the morning session looks like on Day 5(AccuWeather)
Highlights of Day 4:

Rain washed out Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Initially the first session was delayed due to bad weather and then entire day’s play was called off. New Zealand are at 101/2, trailing India (217 all out) by 116 runs.

world test championship india vs new zealand the rose bowl
