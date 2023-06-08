WTC Final: Travis Head, Steve Smith shatter 87-year-old record, rewrite history books with multiple other feats

Travis Head became the first batter since Aussie great Shane Watson to smack 150 runs at The Oval, in London on Thursday. Watson had achieved the feat in 2013, something which Head repeated in the ongoing WTC final against India. Coming into bat at no. 5, Head slammed 163 runs in 174 balls, packed with 25 fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, nicking it to KS Bharat behind the wicket. Head also stitched a record-breaking partnership with Steve Smith, as the duo registered the highest partnership at The Oval for the fourth wicket. (IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE WTC FINAL)

Australia's Travis Head celebrates reaching his 150 with Steve Smith.(Action Images via Reuters)

The pair's 285-run partnership overtook England's Wally Hammond and Stan Warthington's 266-run stand vs India in 1936. Meanwhile, Australia's best fourth-wicket stand in the venue is Don Bradman, Archie Jackson's 243 vs England in 1930.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is also currently in hot form vs India and slammed a four to get his century off 229 balls. The Aussie veteran has bagged nine tons vs India, which is the joint-highest with Joe Root for the most centuries vs the Asian country. He also overtook Rahul Dravid (6) to level with Steve Waugh (7) as the batter with the second most Test tons in England, behind Bradman (11).

Rohit Sharma and Co. had a strong start to the first Test match, and cruised past Australia's top order, who had one point were 76/3, with the departure of Marnus Labuschagne (26). Labuschagne fell to Mohammed Shami, meanwhile David Warner (43) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur and Usman Khawaja (0) by Siraj.

But Smith and Head quickly built a strong partnership and rebuilt for Australia, who are now in a strong position. The pair also made a new record for the highest partnership in an ICC final and are also fourth for the highest partnership runs for Australia against India in Tests.

