WTC: Stats of Indian players - Most runs, most wickets and other records

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final in Southampton was the culmination of a two-year period which saw the top Test playing nations in the world fight for the ultimate prize of becoming the official champions of cricket's oldest and toughest format. There have been teams in the past, who have dominated an era in Test cricket, like the West Indies team of the 1980s and early 1990s and the Australia side of late 90s and 2000s, but none had the distinction of being called the Test champions of the world as the ICC did not have a tournament in place.

But WTC has given the teams a chance to get that title and New Zealand were the maiden Test champions of the world after beating India by 8 wickets in the final. The Indian team under Virat Kohli came up short in the rain-affected final but they had a campaign to remember as they finished on top of the points table after winning all their home series and beating Australia and West Indies away from home.

Here is a look at the stats of all the players who played for India in the World Test Championship (2019-2021)

Most runs for India in WTC

Ajinkya Rahane - 1159 runs in 18 Tests @ 42.92, 50/100 - 6/3

Rohit Sharma - 1094 runs in 12 Tests @ 60.77, 50/100 - 2/4

Virat Kohli - 934 runs in 15 Tests @ 42.45, 50/100 - 5/2

Mayank Agarwal - 857 runs in 12 Tests @ 42.85, 50/100 - 2/3

Chetshwar Pujara - 841 runs in 18 Tests @ 28.03, 50/100 - 0/9

Most wickets for India in WTC

R Ashwin - 71 wickets in 14 Tests @ 20.33

Mohammed Shami - 40 wickets in 11 Tests @ 20.47

Ishant Sharma - 39 wickets in 12 Tests @ 17.79

Jasprit Bumrah - 34 wickets in 10 Tests @ 25.11

Highest individual score for India in WTC

254* - Virat Kohli vs South Africa in Pune

Best bowling figures for India in WTC

11/70 - Axar Patel vs England in Ahmedabad (in a match)

7/145 - R Ashwin vs South Africa at Vizag (in an innings)

Most catches for India in WTC

23 - Ajinkya Rahane

Highest partnership for India in WTC

317 - Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal vs South Africa in Vizag