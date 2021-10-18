W,W,W,W: Ireland's Curtis Campher picks 4 wickets in 4 balls to rock Netherlands in T20 World Cup, Twitter erupts- Watch

Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on Monday etched history by becoming the third bowler in T20I cricket, and the first in the history of T20 World Cups, to pick up four wickets in four consecutive balls. He achieved the feat against the Netherlands in their opening Group A T20 WC encounter.

The right-arm pacer ran riot in the 10th over as helped his side bowl the Dutch side out of 106 in their 20 overs. Earlier, Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan had achieved the feat and with Campher being the recent to join the duo in the elite list.

WATCH| CAMPHER WREAKS HAVOC

The pacer achieved the feat in the 10th over as he dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Pieter Seelaar (0).

Netherlands was going well at 51/2, but owing to Campher's antics, the Dutch were quickly reduced to 51/6 before the completion of the 10th over.

Back in 2019, former SL pacer Malinga had taken four wickets in four balls against New Zealand, while Rashid achieved the feat against Ireland.

In the ongoing match between Ireland and Netherlands, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.