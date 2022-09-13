'Yaar pehle match toh hone do. How can you decide already?': Gavaskar fumes at question about Harshal Patel

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar did not take kindly to a question from one of the viewers during A live Q/A session on a media channel. Gavaskar, an expert with the media channel, was sharing his thoughts on India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup which was announced by the BCCI on Monday when one question surrounding Harshal Patel left the former India captain visibly miffed. Harshal, who missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a side strain, made his return in the Indian squad will play his maiden series in Australia, which raised a doubt in one viewer's mind.

"Harshal can get smashed for runs in Australia. He doesn't have much pace and given the kind of pitches that there are Down Under, batters can attack him," read the question. But Gavaskar had a fitting answer to his query.

"Aagey jaa kar dekhenge na unki pitai kaise ho sakti hai. Aap ne pehle se hi tay kar diya, pitai hogi kyuki who slow bowling karte hain. Yaar pehle match toh hone do. Uske baad aap bol sakte hain 'Aisa ho gaya, waisa ho gaya'. "We will see that once the tournament starts. How can you already decide that he will go for runs? You came to a conclusion because he bowls slow. At least let the match happen first. Then sure, you can say that 'This happened, that happened'," replied Gavaskar during the show on Sports Tak.

Besides Harshal, another pacer that has returned to the fold is Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom are expected to be guaranteed starters in India's Playing XI when the team starts its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With Hardik Pandya expected to fill in as the third pacer, Gavaskar reckons India can even go in with a fourth seam option but it will depend on a couple of external factors.

"India can even go in with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (as the fourth pacer). But it will depend on what the conditions are and who the opposition is. If there is grass, then include three pacers and one spinner. If it is overcast or dew, you can pick one more seamer. It's good that there is are so many options in this well-rounder Indian squad," pointed out Gavaskar.

