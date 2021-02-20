'Umesh may be experienced but...': Karim on why IPL franchises were not keen on Yadav but spent big on foreign players

Umesh Yadav is one of the premier pacers for India in the longest format of the game. The speedster is a regular feature in Test cricket for India and has been in the team for a long time. But that hasn't propelled him to have a successful career in the shorter formats.

In ODI and T20 cricket, Umesh has had the tendency to stray his line and go for runs. He hasn't been a regular in the limited-overs squad and he last played a 50-over match for India in 2018.

The cue has also been picked up by IPL franchises who have also started giving the Indian pacer a cold shoulder. In the recent auctions also, Umesh was sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of ₹1 crore while several foreign players went for big sums.

READ | 'I had a chat with him': Virat reveals how Sachin's advice 'opened up' his mind

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim talked about the reason behind this and why the IPL franchises opt to go for overseas recruits.

"Umesh Yadav may be experienced but only in terms of Test matches, not in the shorter formats. Look at the Indian side’s composition in the shorter formats, you don’t see Umesh Yadav figuring regularly in the playing XI or even in the squad. It obviously means that Umesh Yadav’s track record in the shorter formats hasn’t been very good. All the IPL franchises have done their homework and that is why they have shown more faith in overseas speedsters than any exciting domestic prospect or even an experienced Indian pacer like Umesh Yadav,” Karim told Sportskeeda.

"Out and out speedsters, most of the franchises have opted for overseas professionals [sic]. All these IPL franchises, their talent scouts have looked around, they have watched some of these T20s all over the world, including the Big Bash. From there, a lot of these overseas professionals have been bought by the IPL franchises.”

"Franchises have shown faith in these young speedsters because they feel that they have the skill set to do well even in Indian conditions. If you notice, in the past several years, most of the wickets in India, except for maybe east and one or two tracks in south, now offer good pace and bounce. Most of these franchises wanted experienced speedsters at the top, who can pick some early wickets, and make early inroads in the opposition camp.”