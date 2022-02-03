Yash Dhull 110, Shaik Rasheed 94 help India steamroll Australia to reach fourth straight Under-19 World Cup final

India have reached the final of an Under-19 World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition as Yash Dhull's team delivered a thumping 96-run defeat to Australia in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster final against England on Saturday. Dhull led from the front with a blazing 110, supported brilliantly by his deputy Shaikh Rasheed (94) as together, they stitched a 204-run partnership which helped India recover from 37/2 to eventually post 290/5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once the batters did their job, it was turn for India's bowlers to run Australia ragged. Vicky Ostwal continued his glorious run in the tournament, claiming 3/42, and along with Nishan Sindhu (2/25) rolled Australia over for 194 inside 42 overs. From 75/1, Australia crashed and burned to 125/7 before India completed the formality and reach their eighth overall Under-19 World Cup final.

Also Read | India vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2022 semifinal Highlights: India beat Australia by 96 runs, will face England in final

The start wasn't too promising though for India. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia bowled in a disciplined channel to not allow India any freeway. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was bowled by William Salzmann and Jack Nisbet sent Harnoor Singh Pannu packing cheaply as well. But from there, Dhull and Rasheed produced the stuff of legends, first settling in and then accelerating with panache to lift the run-rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From 149/2 at the end of the 35th over, Dhull and Rasheed motored through the innings as India collected 141 runs in the last 15. Between over no. 13 and 28, the two batters had combined to hit just three fours before the India skipper began the onslaught.

Dhull and Rasheed took 64 and 78 balls respectively to reach their half-centuries. While the skipper was the accelerator to begin with, Rasheed changed gears and overtook his captain in terms of scoring quickly. Salzmann was hammered for three consecutive fours in the 41st over. Dhull, who had slowed down a little before reaching the 90s, cracked consecutive fours and ran a couple to complete his first Under-19 ton for India.

After the score was well past 200, Australia came back with wickets of Dhull and Rasheed but a late cameo from Dinesh Bana, who scored 20 off 4 balls hitting two fours and two sixes helped India collect 48 off the final 18 balls to set a target close to 300 for Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the ball, Ravi Kumar provided a dream start as he trapped the in-form Teague Willey. Campbell Kellaway and Corey Miller tried to rebuild with a partnership of 68 runs before Raghuvanshi broke the stand and Ostwal joined the party. The spinners made their presence felt as Australia's collapse began.

Jack Sinflied and Tom Whitney couldn't do much other than reduce the gap of defeat. Rajvardhan Hangargekar effected the run out of Whitney as the last Australian wicket fell, paving the road for an India vs England final on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON