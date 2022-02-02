India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup semifinal: Australia keep things tight, India openers start cautiously

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semifinal: India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the semifinal clash against Australia in the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The match is being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. India have so far produced a commanding show and are yet to be beaten in the ongoing edition. The team defeated defending champions Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarterfinals, apart from securing resounding wins against South Africa, Ireland, and Uganda. Australia, on the other hand, are entering the contest on the back of a crushing win against Pakistan in their quarterfinal, overpowering their opponent by 119 runs. Both the teams had earlier locked horns during the warm-up fixture, with India coming on top on the occasion.

