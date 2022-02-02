Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup semifinal: Australia keep things tight, India openers start cautiously
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup semifinal: Australia keep things tight, India openers start cautiously

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final Match 2 2022: India have so far produced a commanding show and are yet to be beaten in the ongoing edition.  Follow the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup semifinal clash. 
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semifinal: India won toss and elected to bat
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semifinal: India won toss and elected to bat(Twitter/BCCI)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 06:55 PM IST
hindustan times.com
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semifinal: India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the semifinal clash against Australia in the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The match is being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. India have so far produced a commanding show and are yet to be beaten in the ongoing edition. The team defeated defending champions Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarterfinals, apart from securing resounding wins against South Africa, Ireland, and Uganda. Australia, on the other hand, are entering the contest on the back of a crushing win against Pakistan in their quarterfinal, overpowering their opponent by 119 runs. Both the teams had earlier locked horns during the warm-up fixture, with India coming on top on the occasion. 

 

Follow LIVE score updates of IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup semifinal:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:54 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: We are done with the 1st five overs

    The first five overs are done and runs are coming at a slower pace then expected. Both Angkrish and Harnoor are batting at five each as India reach 13/0. 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:49 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Australia are keeping things tight 

    Australia are keeping things tight at the moment, not allowing any freebies. Meanwhile, India reach 10/0 after 4 overs. 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:45 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Like a rocket! 

    What a shot by Harnoor Singh as he gets off the mark with a four. The ball races off the boundary like a rocket. IND: 9/0 (3 overs)

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:43 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Head-to-Head 

    Both India and Australia have met seven times in the U-19 World Cup, out of which, India have won five times and Australia twice. 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: End of 2nd over

    A decent over by Jack Nisbet as the ball angled in the fourth delivery, which could have been a LBW chance. Three runs come off the over. IND: 5/0 (2 overs)

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:37 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Jack Nisbet starts from the other end

    Jack Nisbet starts from the other end and runs straightaway. The ball is pitched up and Angriksh pushes the ball towards the cover region for a double. IND: 4/0 (1.2 overs)

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:35 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Tight start by Whitney

    A wide and a single come in the first over by Tom Whitney. Angriksh is off the mark. IND: 2/0 (1 over) 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:29 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Here we go!

    The Indian opening pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh walk out in the middle to kick-off the action. Tom Whitney will lead the attack for Aussies. 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:23 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Pre-match rituals

    The players of both the sides walk out in the middle for the respective national anthems.

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Player to watch out for Aussie camp

    Teague Wyllie: The 17-year-old opener has been one of the most promising stars of the World Cup so far, showcasing his impressive array of shots and an attacking yet controlled temperament. And the Western Australian youngster has no shortage of self-confidence either, making him an all-round package with every chance of making it in the international game. 

    Wyllie was at his fluent best against Pakistan, helping his side get off to a terrific start as he stroked eight fours in an impressive 97-ball 71 India will be wary of him. 

    (PTI) 

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:11 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup: A look at India's record

    This is the fourth time in a row that India will be appearing in the last-four stage of the competition.

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Playing XIs

    India: H Pannu, A Raghuvanshi, S Rasheed, Y Dhull (c), R Bawa, N Sindhu, K Tambe, D Bana (wk), R Hangargekar, V Ostwal, R Kumar

     

    Australia: C Kellaway, T Wyllie, C Miller, C Connolly (c), L Shaw, N Radhakrishnan, W Salzmann, T Snell (wk), T Whitney, J Sinfield, J Nisbet

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:04 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Toss update

    India won the toss and elected to bat.

     

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:01 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Skipper Yash Dhull ahead of the semis

  • Feb 02, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U19 WC: A look at complete squad

    India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

    Australia: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

  • Feb 02, 2022 05:41 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: India back in full strength

    The good news for fans is that the Indian unit are back to full strength. As per a report in PTI, Nishant Sindhu has recovered from Covid-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal. Five members of the team including the captain and vice-captain had tested positive for the virus during the initial stages of the tournament.

  • Feb 02, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    IND vs AUS U-19 WC: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the semifinal match between India and Australia in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. The winner of this match will take on England in the final. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

u19 world cup
cricket

