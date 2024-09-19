'Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 times better than overrated Shubman Gill': India batters' contrasting show sets Twitter ablaze

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream run in Test cricket continued as the young left-hander stood firm at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other to keep India in the game in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Jaiswal curbed his natural instincts on a pitch that had plenty of assistance for the seamers, with the overcast conditions also coming to their aid and hit his fifth half-century in just his 17th innings to go with his three centuries, including two double hundreds. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the first test cricket match of a series between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

He was the standout batter for India on Day 1 as it has been the case ever since he made his debut in the West Indies last year. He is the fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs, taking just 9 Tests. The left-hander has already reached a stage where he is being treated as a threat by the Australians two months before his maiden tour Down Under.

The same, however, cannot be said about another supremely young Indian batter, Shubman Gill. The right-hander, who is being seen as a future leader of the Indian side, has not quote been able to translate his talent into performance consistently in red-ball cricket.

Gill averages only 35 in his 25-match Test career. He started as an opener, but in the same series that Jaiswal made his Test debut, he asked for the No.3 spot from the team management and got it in the post-Cheteshwar Pujara era. While he did score a couple of centuries at home against England earlier this year, batting at that number, he hasn't quite reached his full potential yet.

Social media did not take long to remind him that after he was dismissed for a duck on Thursday. Gill was strangled down the leg side while attempting a flick shot off Hasan Mahmud. The ball caught the inside edge of his bat and nestled into Bangladesh keeper Litton Das's gloves.

This is how social media reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's contrasting Test careers

Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21) were at the crease at tea. Jaiswal made a solid 56 off 118 balls with nine fours amid the damage caused by pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/35).

The Indian batting effort was quite perplexing as neither the pitch nor the bowlers posed any significant challenges, barring the odd moments of difficulty that are part and parcel of Test cricket.

But the home side batters simply did not ace them, as their dismissals appeared more the result of a lapse in concentration.

The departure of Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (39), who added 62 runs off 99 balls for the fourth wicket, stood as a validation for that.

Pant, who looked fluent in the opening session, played a lame waft outside off Mahmud to give an easy catch to stumper Litton Das, ending the first part of the left-hander's return to Test cricket in 83 minutes.

Jaiswal, the most assured among the India batters on the day, raised his fifty off 95 balls when he turned Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a single, and he looked good for some more.

But a sudden rush of blood pushed the commonsense behind, as Jaiswal went for a drive off Nahid Rana that went straight to Shadman Islam at first slip.

KL Rahul was consumed by off-spinner Mehidy for 16 as India tumbled to 144 for six before Ashwin and Jadeja temporarily checked the free fall.