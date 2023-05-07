Yashasvi Jaiswal beats Samson, Gill, Shaw for magnificent IPL record; Pant leads all-India top-5 in sensational list

Rajasthan Royals' star youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal breached the four-figure mark in his Indian Premier League career, reaching 1,000 runs in the tournament. Yashasvi, who made his debut for the Royals in 2020, took 34 innings to reach the mark. He is the second-youngest batter to score over 1000 runs in the tournament, only behind Rishabh Pant; while Jaiswal reached the mark at 21 years and 130 days, Pant had achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (PTI)

Jaiswal has been one of the most consistent batters in the 2023 edition of the tournament, having scored 477 runs in 11 matches so far; he is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the edition, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (511).

Jaiswal beat a host of IPL stars including Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson to become the second-youngest to reach the feat. Here's the list of batters who were the fastest to breach the 1000-run mark (in terms of age):

Rishabh Pant - 20 years, 218 days

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 21 years, 130 days

Prithvi Shaw - 21 years, 169 days

Sanju Samson - 21 years, 183 days

Shubman Gill - 21 years, 222 days

Jaiswal has been representing the Rajasthan Royals since his maiden appearance in the league in 2020. The star batter became a household name after his heroics in the 2020 U19 World Cup, where he was adjudged the layer of the tournament; he scored 400 runs and played a key role in steering the side to the final.

In the 2023 edition, Jaiswal's heroics with the bat have urged many fans and former cricketers to call for his inclusion in the Indian T20I squad. His side, Rajasthan Royals, are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 table with five wins and as many losses in 10 games, and will be aiming to strengthen its contention for a playoff spot with a win over Sunrisers on Sunday night.

