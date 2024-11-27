Yashasvi Jaiswal can score more than 40 Test centuries, it'd be scary if Australia can't stop him: Glenn Maxwell

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal could potentially end up with more than 40 Test centuries, feels Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The hard-hitting all-rounder's assessment came after Jaiswal, on his maiden Test in Australia, smashed the highest score by an Indian opener Down Under. Opening the batting, the left-hander, who was dismissed for an 8-ball duck in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth by Michell Starc, showed his class and potential with a superlative century in the second innings. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal(BCCI-X)

Jaiswal, the first Indian opener since KL Rahul in 2014-15, to score a century in Australia, finished his innings at 161. He also became only the second batter after South Africa's Graeme Smith to covert his first four centuries into a 150-plus score.

"He's (Jaiswal) a guy that will probably get more than 40 Test hundreds, and write some different records. He's got a great ability to adapt to different conditions," Maxwell said on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

Jaiswal left an indelible impression as India defeated Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

His knock in Perth was his fourth century in just 15 Tests. The southpaw has converted each of those tons into a 150+ score. Jaiswal has so far collected 1,568 runs at an impressive average of 58.07, and his ability to bounce back from a first-innings duck in Perth showcased his resilience and class.

"He played a lot of shots that will be on highlights packages, but the stuff he did in between... the balls he left, the balls he got in behind... his footwork is pretty crisp; doesn't seem to have many weaknesses. Plays the short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time.

"It's going to be scary if Australia can't find a way to stop him over the next few games."

Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time

Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to their most dominant win in Australia in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, reinforced his status as the best bowler in the world with a stunning performance.

The stand-in skipper led by example with a match-haul of 8/72 in the Perth Test and Maxwell believes the pacer could go down as "potentially the best fast bowler of all time.""They (India) have got two genuine generational talents at the peak of their powers which is Bumrah and Jaiswal," Maxwell said.

"I have said this before Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. Maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in ever format but for the guys that have played against him it is just so difficult.

"He's just got such unique action, unique ability with the ball to get it to move and rush you, he can beat you on the outside edge, inside edge and he's got a quick sniff good slower ball, he seems like a complete package," Maxwell added.