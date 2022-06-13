‘Played 3 games, then got dropped for 7, and came back again': Young Indian batter on roller-coaster IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has thrown up a lot of young talent for the country over the years but it is also known to be a difficult gig for young players to cut their teeth in. One bad performance can result in a player losing his spot regardless of how he has performed even earlier in the same season or what reputation he brings while coming into the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was somewhat the situation for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2022 IPL. Jaiswal had made waves in the domestic One-Day scene, becoming the youngest to score a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2019/20 season, and smashed bowlers everywhere in the 2019 U-19 World Cup. However, a long break from all forms of cricket with the lockdown after which he struggled to make a mark for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL.

This trend continued in the 2022 season in which he was dropped after his first three matches. However, he then had a far more consistent run after being brought back into the team after seven games on the sidelines.

“When I played in the IPL. I played three games, then I got dropped for seven games and then I came back again and started playing,” Jaiswal told ESPNCricinfo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaiswal formed a strong opening partnership with Jos Buttler, who scored the second-highest tally of runs of all-time in a single IPL season.

"It was amazing batting with him," Jaiswal says. "We talk a lot - maybe not in the middle but outside the ground. He just tells me simple and clear things that I need to do. If he says something, I trust him and follow it, and it helps me. I was very happy batting with him. He just says, 'Play good cricketing shots' and I try to follow it."

Jaiswal has played just two Ranji Trophy matches so far for Mumbai. He scored his maiden First Class century in the second of those matches as Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by a record 725 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think this Ranji Trophy match (against Uttarakhand) was very important for me. I got a chance to play after three games. So, for me, it's important, these performances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON