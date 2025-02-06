Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill picked as next Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by former India cricketers

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are prime contenders to take Indian cricket forward as it prepares for life after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes the rise of the Gill-Jaiswal duo mirrors the ascent of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 12 years ago. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) talks with team mate Shubman Gill during a training session(AFP)

“They're in the same age group as Virat and Rohit were in 2013. Yashasvi is a little younger, but the difference is just a few years. They've both had remarkable starts in international cricket, so I think they're the new-generation trendsetters of Indian cricket,” he said in the latest episode of Star Sports' show Deep Point.

Sanjay Manjrekar, on the other hand, said Gill was ahead in the race before the Australia series but now Jaiswal is also at par. "Before the Australia series, Shubman Gill was my No. 1 choice alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as India's future hope. I think both of them will compete against each other, and we'll see who prevails."

Bangar said Jaiswal has all the means to become one of India's biggest match-winners. "The early signs indicate Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the one, provided fitness remains on his side. His temperament is solid. He'll be one of India's biggest run-scorers and match-winners in the future."

Manjrekar elaborated on why he believes the lot has fallen on Jaiswal. "People who have watched him closely think he's one for the future. The way he's started—scoring big runs—shows his hunger. He’s not just content with a hundred in Test cricket; he's getting big hundreds. He has a greed for runs at the highest level. If you want him to play for a draw, he can do that too. He plays late, uses the back foot well, and is capable of scoring on foreign pitches. That’s the most important trait for a GOAT."

Manjrekar, however, said Gill has a slight edge in white-ball cricket, but he sees potential for Jaiswal to bridge the gap. "Shubman Gill will continue dominating in white-ball cricket. We haven't seen Yashasvi dominate outside Tests yet, but that world is there for him to capture. He has the ability, and he'll show it when he gets the opportunity."