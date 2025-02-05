'Find a way to get Harshit Rana to debut vs England': Gambhir sent fierce message after concerning Jasprit Bumrah update

After injured Jasprit Bumrah was silently withdrawn from the three-match ODI series against England, which instantly sparked fear over his participation for the Champions Trophy, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra assigned a “tough” task for head coach Gautam Gambhir keeping the ICC tournament in mind. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Shitanshu Kotak during a practice session (Surjeet Yadav)

Bumrah is racing against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy starting February 19 after he missed the final day's play of the Sydney Test in Australia in January due to a back injury. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had told the media last month that the 31-year-old would make a return for the final ODI against England. However, he was not named in the revised ODI squad, which was shared by the BCCI on Tuesday evening, with the addition of spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

Moments after the update, Aakash took to social media to tell Gambhir that he needs to find a way for uncapped Harshit Rana to make his debut against England. However, he admitted it will be tough with Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh slated to be picked as the first two pacers, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the third seamer.

He wrote: “Bumrah’s name not mentioned in the updated squad. Not for the final ODI also. There’s no Siraj in the team already. Find a way to get Rana to debut bs Eng. I don’t know how though…with Arshdeep having played only a handful of ODI and Shami on a comeback trail. Play three seamers?”

Rohit Sharma's update on Bumrah

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the ODI series, Rohit said an update on Bumrah's recovery and return will be available in about two days after a report on his scans is received.

Shami will lead the pace attack in Bumrah's stead. The veteran recovered from an ankle injury and played domestic cricket and the recent T20 series with mixed results.

"He has not played cricket for a year-and-a-half. Don't be quick to judge players," Rohit said of Shami.

"He has been playing cricket for the last 10-12 years and performed for the team. He bowled so well in the World Cup (2023). If he doesn't get the results in some domestic matches as expected then it doesn't make him a bad bowler."