Yashasvi Jaiswal shuts Mitchell Starc with classy response to 'superstitious' query after bail-switching antics on Day 5

The fielding team swapping around a batter’s bails has become an en vogue ritual in the world of cricket, ever since it worked out for Stuart Broad during the Ashes series of 2023. It has already been a point of contention during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with players on both sides employing the use of that little move to try and gain a small mental advantage. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal looks at Australia's Mitchell Starc during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitching together a terrific partnership in the afternoon session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, steadying the ship and making sure India were still on course for avoiding a loss in the fourth match of this series, Australia were looking for anything that could help them change the tide.

Mitchell Starc, bowling in the 33rd over, grew frustrated of the steadily growing partnership, and video cameras captured him walking back to his mark but also stopping at the non-striker’s end on the way to swap around the bails on those stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, off-strike at that moment, wasn’t standing for it as he switched the bails right back around. The incident led to plenty of chatter between Starc and Jaiswal, as the pair exchanged banter at the non-striker’s end.

​​"Superstitious, mate?" asked Starc with a smile on his face, to which the youngster Jaiswal replied “I’m not superstitious. I believe in myself. That is why I am here.”

Starc went on to ask him why he switched the bails, to which Jaiswal cheekily replied “I am just enjoying this moment of my life," not letting the senior Australian bowler unsettle him in that moment.

Rishabh Pant unbothered by antics

Starc would try this trick two overs later, this time against Rishabh Pant, but the typically-aloof wicketkeeper did not spare a thought regarding the incident as he kept batting on without any fuss. The concentration helped the pair, as they batted out the afternoon session with no damage to the scoresheet and brought up a patient half-century partnership.

The bail-switching has become a superstitious thing in Test cricket, after it was used earlier in this series by the Indian team. Marnus Labuschagne was the victim on that occasion, with many hypothesising that the loss of focus from this small incident was enough to find a small opening as he was dismissed a couple of overs later.