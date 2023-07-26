Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siraj take ICC Test rankings by storm; Rohit Sharma highest-ranked Indian among batters

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj made huge gains in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday. India captain Rohit jumped to the 9th spot after scores of 80 and 57 in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain. He is the highest-ranked Indian batter in the Test rankings. Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 12th place on 743 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 733 points.

India's captain Rohit Sharma congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal(AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made an impressive debut against the West Indies, continued his rise in the ICC Test rankings by claiming a career-high of 63 on the list for batters after he shot up 10 places courtesy of scores of 57 and 38 in just his second Test appearance.

Jaiswal does still have some work to do to close in on the highest-ranked batters in the world, with Williamson still leading the way despite some of his closest challengers making some eye-catching ground following the completion of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

Pakistan's Shaud Shakeel, who scored a double century in the first Test against Sri Lanka, saw him rise 12 spots to 15th and a new career-best rating on the latest rankings for Test batters.

Australia right-hander and former No.1 ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne rose three places to second overall after his century at Old Trafford, while England trio Joe Root (up three spots to third), Harry Brook (up two places to 11th) and Zak Crawley (up 13 places to 35th) also made some good ground.

In-form India seamer Mohammed Siraj was the big winner following his side's draw in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad, with the right-armer rising to a new career-high rating when jumping six places to 33rd overall on the list for bowlers.

Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul during the West Indies' first innings of that contest. Ravindra Jadeja moved up to the sixth in bowlers' ranking which is still led by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin followed by South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (second) and Australia captain Pat Cummins (third).

