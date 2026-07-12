Yastika Bhatia scripts history, becomes first woman to score Test century at Lord's; cements her place on Honours Board

India's No.3 batter Yastika Bhatia, on Sunday, etched her name into women's cricket folklore as she became the first-ever woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. She achieved the feat during the third day of the one-off Test between England and India. The left-handed batter produced a composed and determined innings, reaching the three-figure mark in 145 deliveries. Her knock was laced with 12 boundaries, not only marking her maiden Test century but also standing as the highest score of her red-ball career.

India's Yastika Bhatia celebrates as she runs between the wickets after reaching her hundred. (AP)

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Yastika was eventually dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the second innings, but it wasn't before she played a knock of 113 runs off 158 balls, with the help of 14 fours.

It was an innings built on patience, discipline and timely stroke play, helping India strengthen their position in the contest. Beginning the day on her overnight score, Yastika received an early reprieve that could have changed the course of her innings.

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England pacer Lauren Bell struck the stumps with the very first ball of the morning session, but the bails remarkably stayed in place, allowing the Indian batter to survive. Making the most of that slice of luck, Yastika settled quickly and showcased impressive concentration against England’s bowling attack.

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{{^usCountry}} As she closed in on the landmark, Yastika remained calm under pressure before finally bringing up her century to loud applause at the Home of Cricket. The century also secured Yastika a place on the prestigious Lord’s honours board, a distinction reserved for players who achieve remarkable individual feats at the historic venue. She became the latest Indian cricketer to earn the honour in the ongoing Test. Kranti Gaud masterclass {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As she closed in on the landmark, Yastika remained calm under pressure before finally bringing up her century to loud applause at the Home of Cricket. The century also secured Yastika a place on the prestigious Lord’s honours board, a distinction reserved for players who achieve remarkable individual feats at the historic venue. She became the latest Indian cricketer to earn the honour in the ongoing Test. Kranti Gaud masterclass {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the match, Yastika's teammate Kranti Gaud had already found her place on the honours board after producing a superb five-wicket haul in England’s first innings. Her outstanding spell played a crucial role in restricting the hosts and laid the foundation for India’s strong showing.

With both Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud earning recognition at Lord’s, the match has turned into a memorable occasion for Indian women’s cricket. India is firmly in control of the game, and England needs to produce something remarkable to turn the tide.

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Earlier, former England captain Heather Knight announced that she would retire from international cricket after the one-off Test against India.

Speaking of the Test, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India posted 285 runs in the first innings after Smriti Mandhana top-scored with an 83-run knock. Gaud then scalped five wickets to help the visitors take a 115-run lead.

The second innings saw Mandhana and Yastika putting on a 73-run stand for the second wicket. Mandhana also returned with a 71-run knock in the second innings.

India eventually declared their second innings at 341/7, setting England a target of 457.