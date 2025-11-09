Kranti Gaud's father was removed from police force for alleged error, World Cup win to restore 'father's dignity'

Kranti Gaud is one of the biggest success stories in a tournament full of success stories from the triumphant Indian Women’s World Cup team. Picked for her fast bowling talent and brought into the international setup only a few months before the World Cup, Gaud had revealed that her greatest desire was to earn justice for her father, a former police officer in her home district of Chhatarpur, who had wrongly been removed from the police force in 2012. Kranti Gaud is felicitated by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.(ANI)

With the fast bowler returning to her home state of Madhya Pradesh and being felicitated by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, she earned her wish of seeing her father reinstated to the force and earning his ‘dignity’ back, as she had wished for in an interview with The Times of India.

At the ceremony held at the CM House in Bhopal, Dr Yadav said of the situation: “Kranti has made the entire country proud. It is only right that her father’s dignity is also restored.”

Kranti’s father, Munna Singh Yadav, had been dismissed in 2012, and forced Kranti and her family to grow up in difficult circumstances. “There were days when we could not even afford a single meal,” the bowler had explained – but now a World Cup winner, she took her and her family’s fate into her own hands.

Gaud led the line for India in the World Cup

Gaud took 9 wickets in the World Cup in 8 matches, her best performance coming against arch-rivals Pakistan as she took three wickets and finished with figures of 3/20. She also took 2 wickets against New Zealand in the must-win group stage match, but the biggest and most memorable wicket of all was saved for the semifinal.

Gaud dismissed Alyssa Healy early on in the Australian first innings, ensuring that the centurion of the group stage encounter between the two teams couldn’t go on to get a big one. Gaud will be written into the history books, with her home state set to celebrate her achievements after Dr Yadav announced that November 15, Tribal Pride Day in the state, would also be marked to felicitate Gaud in Jabalpur.