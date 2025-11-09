Jemimah Rodrigues wasn't sure 'if Australia would allow her' to cross the border: 'After the semi-final...'

Right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues inarguably played the innings of the Women's World Cup 2025 in the semi-final against Australia as she returned to the dressing room with an unbeaten 127, helping India pull off the record chase of 339. The 25-year-old was exceptional in instilling belief, and it's no surprise that India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, eventually went on to lift their maiden ICC title after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash. Jemimah Rodrigues speaks about Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia. (Raju Shinde)

Just a week after the Women's World Cup final, Jemimah made her way to Australia for the Women's Big Bash League 2025, which got underway on Sunday with the opening match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades.

Jemimah, who represents Brisbane Heat in the tournament, took a cheeky dig at Australia before the start of the match, saying she was unsure whether the country would let her cross the border after she knocked the Alyssa Healy-led side out of the World Cup.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border to come here after the semi-final, but honestly, everyone has been so warm and welcoming," said Jemimah while speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the game between Heat and Renegades.

"Everyone is so happy in general for the growth of women's cricket that's happened because of that win, it is going to change massively, not just in India but all over the world," she added.

In the semi-final against Australia, Jemimah was also involved in a 167-run stand for the third wicket with her captain, Harmanpreet, which paved the way for a famous India win at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The final of the tournament between India and South Africa then saw the former coming out on top by 52 runs, owing to Shafali Verma's knock of 87 runs and two wickets.

Deepti Sharma also scalped five wickets as India pulled off a famous win in front of a sold-out Dr DY Patil Stadium. Shafali was adjudged as Player of the Match while Deepti won the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Jemimah fails for Brisbane Heat

In her first outing for the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL 2025, Jemimah failed with the bat as she returned to the hut for just 6 runs off nine balls.

Brisbane Heat managed just 133 runs on the board. The contest at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane was then reduced to 8 overs, and Melbourne Renegades ended up chasing the total down, winning the match by seven wickets.