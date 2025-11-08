Australia star texted Jemimah Rodrigues right after India knocked them out of World Cup: ‘I looked at the message and…’

Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland showed remarkable sportsmanship after her team’s Women’s World Cup semi-final loss to India, sending a heartfelt message to Jemimah Rodrigues that left the Indian batter speechless. Rodrigues, whose unbeaten 127 guided India to a record-breaking chase and ended Australia’s 16-match winning streak in the tournament, shared the story in a video posted by the Delhi Capitals on Instagram. Annabel Sutherland texted Jemimah Rodrigues right after India beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final after chasing a record target.

Australia’s reign as defending champions came to an end on October 30 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India successfully chased down 338 — the highest-ever run chase in Women’s ODI history. While the defeat was devastating for the Australians, Sutherland took a moment to acknowledge Rodrigues’ composure and class under pressure.

“After the game, it was heartbreaking for them to lose a semi-final. I know how much it means to Bellsy and how much she loves her cricket, even though she doesn’t always show it. She messaged me saying, ‘The character you’ve shown throughout this tournament has been outstanding. You totally deserve to own that moment tonight,’” Jemimah recalled.

The Indian batter said she was deeply moved by the gesture, especially given the emotions of the moment. “I looked at that message and thought, what a person! They had just suffered the most heartbreaking loss, yet she still reached out to a friend to encourage me, even though we were opponents at that moment. I have mad respect for her,” Jemimah said.

Rodrigues and Sutherland, who share the Delhi Capitals dressing room in the Women’s Premier League, will continue to do so in 2026 after both were retained by the franchise alongside Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Niki Prasad. “She’s going to do special things for Australia, which is scary for us, but also for DC. I’m so glad we’ll share the dressing room again,” Jemimah added.

The World Cup was a standout campaign for Sutherland despite Australia’s semi-final exit. The 22-year-old all-rounder claimed 19 wickets in seven matches, including a five-wicket haul against India in Vizag, and scored 117 runs, highlighted by an unbeaten 98 against England. Praising her Delhi Capitals teammate, Jemimah said, “Sutherland’s a superstar. Right now, I’d rate her among the top three all-rounders in women’s cricket — maybe even the best. I don’t know if she’d want me to say this, but she truly sets an example.”

India went on to script history at the same venue by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, clinching their maiden Women’s World Cup title with all-round brilliance from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.