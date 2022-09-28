'Ye mere ghar ki team nahi hai': Miandad's no-holds-barred reaction on Pakistan's middle-order concerns ahead of T20 WC

The Pakistan team is currently taking on England in a seven-match T20I series, currently level at 2-2 after four games. Pakistan secured a thrilling victory in the fourth T20I, beating England by merely three runs as their pace attack shined, picking nine wickets in the English innings. However, even as Pakistan did level the series in Karachi, a particular concern continues to loom large for their team management – lack of consistency in the middle-order.

It was opener Mohammad Rizwan's 88 which proved key for the Pakistan side as it batted first, while captain Babar Azam also scored an important 36 as the duo forged a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. However, it was a disappointing performance from their middle-order following Babar's dismissal, as Shan Masood (21 off 19 balls) and Khushil Shah (2) failed to make a mark at no.3 and 4 respectively. Asif Ali did ensure a strong finish with two sixes in three balls.

Their middle-order failure has remained a concern for many months now, and former Pakistan captain and batting legend Javed Miandad had a rather no-nonsense take on the same, following the side's win in the fourth T20I.

“If I give a player 2-3 innings and he doesn't perform, I will replace him,” Miandad told reporters as he talked about the middle-order in a video posted by Sports Paktv.

“Aap Pakistan ke liye khel rahe ho. Ye meri ghar ki team nahi hai. Itni badi aawam hain, isme se saare aa sakte hain. Competition bohot hai. (You are playing for Pakistan. This is not my personal team. We have such a big population, and there's a lot of competition),” the former Pakistan captain further stated.

Miandad also had a warning for the Pakistan side. “These players have to realise that they have to perform in every match. If you don't perform, your team will not improve,” said the batting great.

