From Shaheen's exceptional opening spell to Agar's three-wicket over: Top-5 T20I bowling performances of 2021

The T20 action this year saw a return of the World Cup after five years, where Australia lifted their maiden title. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side defeated Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final to win the 2021 edition – which was the first since the 2016 tournament (also in India). While T20s are largely regarded as a batter-friendly format, we saw incredible bowling performances this year.

While South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga engaged in a neck-to-neck fight for the top wicket-taker spot in T20Is, there were many class performances – especially in the T20 World Cup – which not only changed the course of the game but dented the opposition’s hopes in the tournament, let alone the game.

As the year draws to a close, let’s take a look at the top-5 bowling spells in the shortest format (only international cricket).

Shaheen Afridi (3/31 against India)

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi gave the T20 World Cup an electrifying start when he dismissed star Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the blockbuster contest between both sides. Afridi trapped Rohit leg-before in the first over before dismissing KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery to put India under instant pressure.

The winner of the @Nissan Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is:



Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uv94PnVd89 — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2021

In his final over, he also dismissed a dangerous Virat Kohli as Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 in 20 overs. Their captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, then, secured a 10-wicket victory for the side.

Ashton Agar (6/30 against New Zealand)

The Australian spinner held the record for the best bowling figures by a player from Test-playing nation in this year. He took six wickets against the Trans-Tasman rivals during the T20I series in New Zealand in March.

After being invited to bat, Australia put a mammoth total of 208/4 in 20 overs. In the chase, Ashton Agar ran through the Kiwi batting order as the removed the dangerous Glenn Philipps, Devon Conway, and James Neesham in the same over to put New Zealand on backfoot. The hosts eventually failed to make a comeback in the game and were bowled out on 144.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (5/20 against Scotland)

After Afghanistan put 190/4 in the T20 World Cup group game, Mujeeb inflicted horror on the Scottish batting lineup as he removed the entire top order; captain Kyle Coetzer (10), Calum Macleod (0), Richie Berrington (0), and George Munsey (25) in his first spell to take the game away from the side.

The winner of @Nissan #POTD for Day 9 is:



Mujeeb Ur Rahman?s terrific five-for ? the first in this ICC Men?s #T20WorldCup 2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qTJTLi84uM — ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2021

Scotland were eventually bowled out on 60 with spin-twin Rashid Khan registering figures of 4/9 as well.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17 against Sri Lanka)

The South African left-arm spinner enjoyed a stellar run in T20Is in 2021. He ended the year as the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is alongside Wanindu Hasaranga (36 wickets) and was an important part of South Africa’s fighting performances in the T20 World Cup.

In a must-win group match against Sri Lanka, Tabraiz Shamsi bowled at a highly economical rate of 4.25 as he picked up three important wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0), Avishka Fernando (3) and Hasaranga (4) as Sri Lanka failed to capitalize on a strong start in the game.

The side was bowled out on 142 and South Africa chased down the target with a ball to spare.

Trent Boult (3/20 against India)

India had a poor T20 World Cup campaign with the side failing to reach the semi-finals and Kiwi left-armer Trent Boult played a detrimental role in it. Boult produced an impressive bowling performance in India’s second group game, where the loss all but confirmed Kohli and co’s elimination.

Boult took the wicket of Ishan Kishan in his opening spell and then dismissed Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the same over during the final stages of the innings to prevent the side from reaching a competitive score. India could only put 110/7 on the board and New Zealand chased the target in only 14.3 overs.