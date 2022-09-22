'Yet another high-quality 100. India call-up round the corner': Dinesh Karthik's wild prediction for domestic veteran

While the Indian cricket team is busy fine tuning themselves and figuring the best possible combinations to go in with at the T20 World Cup, at the same time, the domestic circuit is being set on fire with a host of sizzling performances in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. While the likes of R Sai Kishore, Chintan Gaza and Jaydev Unadkat have been among the wickets, youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Dhull are burning up the run charts. Even India discards Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari are enjoying decent outings for the respective teams with 207, 142 and 134 runs.

However, one more name that has been around in the domestic circuit for long, never to have gotten an India call-up, is making waves. Baba Indrajith, who has been nothing short of phenomenal, continued his brilliant form with a century for West Zone in the final on Thursday. With his side in trouble, Indrajith scored 118 off just 125 balls, helping South Zone recover in a match that is evenly-poised.

Impressed with Indrajith's crucial ton, India wicketkeeper and his teammates Dinesh Karthik lauded him on Twitter and sounded confident of an India call-up for the 28-year-old batter. "Yet another High quality 100 from a terrific player in a highly intense Duleep trophy final. What a terrific first-class record so far. India call round the corner. Well played indutta. @IndrajithBaba," DK tweeted.

Indrajith boasts a fine record in First-Class cricket having scored over 3865 runs from 57 matches at an average of 52.94. Since the start of 2016, he has scored over 2512 runs in 33 games at an average of more than 66. No India batter has a FC average better than Indrajith since the beginning of 2016 and add to it the fact that he can keep wicket, and he fits almost all the boxes required to earn a maiden India call-up.

Indrajith was not among the top-10 run-scorers of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season but for someone who played only three matches, a total of 396 runs is rather impressive. He scored back-to-back centuries – 117 against Delhi and 127 against Chhattisgarh. This was his redemption after Indrajith had been dropped from the Tamil Nadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. During the Chhattisgarh game, he put on a 207-run partnership with his brother Baba Aparajith. He was picked by KKR at the IPL 2022 auction and ended up playing three matches, scoring 21 runs.

