Yograj Singh opens up about life’s ‘biggest shock’ and says he is ‘ready to die’

Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has made some shocking revelations about his life. The former actor-cricketer is known for his candid takes on the Men in Blue. Now, Yograj has spilled the beans on his personal life and what he called his life’s “biggest shock.” Yograj Singh said he sits alone in the evenings at his home.(Instagram/@yograjofficial)

In an interview with The Vintage Studio, Yograj recalled the time when his first wife, Shabnam Kaur, and son, Yuvraj Singh, left him. He called it the worst shock of his life. The former cricketer also revealed that he is “ready to die” and does not want anything more in life.

He also reflected on his life, saying that while cinema and cricket provided him with distractions, his life ultimately "came back to the point where it all started." While he is happy with his choices, he does feel a sense of loneliness.

Yograj Singh on his first wife, Yuvraj leaving

Talking about his relationship with his first wife, Yograj admitted, “When things came at a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away? A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man, didn’t do anything bad to anyone.”

How Yograj Singh lives today

Though the ex-India cricketer later tied the knot again, he said that his younger kids have also left for the US. When asked about how he lives with many of his family members away, the 67-year-old said that he relies on strangers for food. The former cricketer said that he sits alone in the evening since there is no one at home.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor said that he does not ask for anything from his family. “I am ready to die. My life is complete, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving,” Yograj said.

FAQs

Who was Yograj Singh married to earlier?

He was married to Shabnam Kaur. The couple shares a son, ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Which films did Yograj Singh appear in?

He has acted in over 100 films, as per IMDB.

Was Yograj Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag?

Yes, he played the role of Indian coach Ranveer Singh.