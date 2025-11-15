‘After Dhoni, he could be captain’: Kumble drops verdict on Samson-Jadeja trade, predicts bad news for Gaikwad

Gearing up for IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Sanju Samson, on Saturday. The deal saw Jadeja return to RR after a decade, having played the first two IPL seasons with the franchise. (IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates) Anil Kumble feels Sanju Samson could become CSK captain in the future.

Speaking to Star Sports, India legend Anil Kumble praised the move, stating that Samson's arrival at CSK is a good decision and he could also be a captaincy option after MS Dhoni's IPL retirement. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current CSK skipper. It could also spell the end for Gaikwad's captaincy future. He took over the role from MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024. Although Dhoni did resume captaincy last year, due to an injury to Gaikwad.

Sanju Samson: Future captaincy option for CSK

"It's a big move. It's a big move because Chennai Super Kings generally don't really trade their players who've been with them for a while, and I was a bit surprised that Jadeja moved to Rajasthan Royals. Obviously, Sanju Samson coming to CSK is a plus and a positive, because MS Dhoni, I'm not sure how long he can continue as a wicketkeeper-batter. I'm sure captaincy could be one option," he said.

“For Sanju Samson, although Rutaraj Gaikwad has done a good job for CSK, and then you needed an Indian opener. Now that Conway has also bid adieu and yes, I know Mathre is there, but you have a top-order Indian batter, wicketkeeper, and a solid player in Sanju Samson. So I think that's a great positive for CSK.”

Kumble also praised Jadeja's move to RR, pointing out all-round abilities could be beneficial. "And to have Jadeja for Rajasthan Royals, you needed that Indian spinner because Rajasthan were playing with two Sri Lankan spinners last season compared to the previous campaigns where they had two stalwarts, Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal. I think Jadeja will certainly add value to Rajasthan Royals with his left-hand batting in the middle order," he said.

"Then his experience, and of course, his left arm spin and fielding. So he's an asset to any team, but Rajasthan is a great option for him. From all accounts, it feels like both parties have been benefited by this particular deal," he added.

Samson represented RR in 149 matches, scoring 4027 runs, packed with two tons and 23 half-centuries. He also captained the franchise from 2021. Jadeja played for CSK in 186 matches, taking 143 wickets and bagging 2198 runs.