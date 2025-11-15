Rishabh Pant shatters Virender Sehwag’s record to hit maximum sixes by an Indian in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant scripted history on Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The wicketkeeper-batter overtook Virender Sehwag's record for most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. Pant got his 92nd six in his 83rd innings, overtaking Sehwag's total of 91 sixes in Test cricket. (India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Score) Rishabh Pant broke Virender Sehwag's record for most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket.

Batting at no. 5, Pant registered 27 runs off 24 balls, smacking two fours and two maximums. His two sixes came against spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 38th and 42nd overs. The first maximum was a shot over mid-off as Pant took a loose delivery. The second six was a massive one! Pant stepped out of the pitch and hammered it back into the stands, past the long-on boundary.

Pant is currently seventh in the all-time list for most sixes in Test cricket.

The list includes:

Ben Stokes (England) - 136 sixes in 206 innings

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107 sixes in 176 innings

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100 sixes in 137 innings

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 98 sixes in 156 innings

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98 sixes in 182 innings

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97 sixes in 280 innings

Rishabh Pant (India) - 92 sixes in 83 innings

Virender Sehwag (India) - 91 sixes in 180 innings

Pant was eventually dismissed in the 44th over, losing his wicket to Corbin Bosch. Bosch sent a delivery on the leg stump line, with some extra bounce. Pant tried to go for a pull shot, but ended up gloving it up in the air, to the right of Kyle Verreyne and the wicketkeeper caught it with ease.