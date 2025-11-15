IPL Retention LIVE Updates: CSK shows stomach to take ruthless calls, shows Jadeja the door as cut-throat process begins

Live

By

IPL Retention LIVE Updates

IPL Retention LIVE Updates: The IPL 2026 retention day is set for Saturday, November 15, and fans will get their first glimpse into what the ten Indian Super League franchises have planned for next season. The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auction last year, teams are allowed to retain as many players as they want, allowing them to maintain the core of their squad from the previous season. Mini-auctions are not usually for teams to press a total reset button. They are expected to make a few minor adjustments, rather than significant ones. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that many big names (expensive buys from last season) will be released on Retention Day, except perhaps for Venkatesh Iyer. He was the third-most expensive player last year at ₹23.75 crore, but only managed 142 runs from 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders could release him and then attempt to buy him back in the December auction for a lower price. We could also see the likes of Quinton de Kock ( ₹3.6 crore) and Anrich Nortje ( ₹6.5 crore) released. Meanwhile, we can see the Lucknow Super Giants releasing Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph. CSK are expected to make a host of changes. They have already traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for RR star Sanju Samson. They are also expected to release Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Jamie Overton. ...Read More

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that many big names (expensive buys from last season) will be released on Retention Day, except perhaps for Venkatesh Iyer. He was the third-most expensive player last year at ₹23.75 crore, but only managed 142 runs from 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders could release him and then attempt to buy him back in the December auction for a lower price. We could also see the likes of Quinton de Kock ( ₹3.6 crore) and Anrich Nortje ( ₹6.5 crore) released. Meanwhile, we can see the Lucknow Super Giants releasing Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph. CSK are expected to make a host of changes. They have already traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for RR star Sanju Samson. They are also expected to release Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Jamie Overton.