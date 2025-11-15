IPL Retention LIVE Updates: CSK shows stomach to take ruthless calls, shows Jadeja the door as cut-throat process begins
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: Retention day is set for November 15, and we could see some big names getting released, like Venkatesh Iyer and Anrich Nortje.
- 2 Mins agoKolkata Knight Riders’ potential releases
- 9 Mins agoDelhi Capitals’ potential releases
- 22 Mins agoMore official confirmations!
- 24 Mins agoDevon Conway bids adieu to CSK!
- 33 Mins agoSamson to CSK!
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: The IPL 2026 retention day is set for Saturday, November 15, and fans will get their first glimpse into what the ten Indian Super League franchises have planned for next season. The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auction last year, teams are allowed to retain as many players as they want, allowing them to maintain the core of their squad from the previous season. Mini-auctions are not usually for teams to press a total reset button. They are expected to make a few minor adjustments, rather than significant ones....Read More
Therefore, it is highly unlikely that many big names (expensive buys from last season) will be released on Retention Day, except perhaps for Venkatesh Iyer. He was the third-most expensive player last year at ₹23.75 crore, but only managed 142 runs from 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders could release him and then attempt to buy him back in the December auction for a lower price. We could also see the likes of Quinton de Kock ( ₹3.6 crore) and Anrich Nortje ( ₹6.5 crore) released.
Meanwhile, we can see the Lucknow Super Giants releasing Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph. CSK are expected to make a host of changes. They have already traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for RR star Sanju Samson. They are also expected to release Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Jamie Overton.
Kolkata Knight Riders' potential releases
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: KKR are likely to take some tough calls ahead of IPL 2026, with several high-profile names under consideration for release after underwhelming 2025 campaigns. Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 crore), their most expensive investment, was expected to be the central figure in the squad. However, he produced only 142 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 139.21 and did not bowl at all, making his retention difficult given the purse space he occupies.
Quinton de Kock (INR 3.6 crore), brought in for stability and explosiveness at the top, managed 152 runs in eight innings without delivering the expected impact. Releasing him could offer greater overseas flexibility. Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore), projected as an all-round option, neither bowled nor made significant contributions with the bat, and may be better suited to a different franchise.
Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore), expected to spearhead the pace attack, struggled with injuries and failed to impress in his limited appearances, making an overseas pace replacement a strong possibility. Moeen Ali (INR 2 crore) contributed only five runs and six wickets, and with age catching up, he may also be moved on.
Other probable releases include Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, and Mayank Markande.
Delhi Capitals' potential releases
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: The Delhi Capitals are likely to make significant changes ahead of IPL 2026, with several big-ticket names under scrutiny after underwhelming seasons. T Natarajan (INR 10.75 crore), signed as a specialist death bowler, featured in only two matches and conceded runs at nearly 17 an over in his three overs, indicating he may not fit into the team’s plans. Faf du Plessis (INR 2 crore), expected to anchor the batting, managed 202 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 123.92. With age catching up and his impact diminishing, Capitals may look to free up an overseas slot by releasing him.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 9 crore), one of the team’s biggest investments, had a disappointing campaign with only 55 runs in six innings. Although a long-term prospect, his immediate future at the franchise remains uncertain. Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 crore), brought in for his death-overs expertise, picked just two wickets in eight matches while going at 10.28, falling well below expectations. Dushmantha Chameera (INR 75 lakh) also struggled, taking four wickets in five innings at an economy of 11.40, making him another likely release.
Other probable players on the chopping block include Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, and Darshan Nalkande.
More official confirmations!
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: More official confirmations coming in!
Here are some of the major releases/trades ahead of the official retention list is out:
- Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants
- Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians
- Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans
- Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals
- Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals
- Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings
- Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants from Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings
- Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals.
Devon Conway bids adieu to CSK!
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: Devon Conway has already bid adieu to CSK fans! He took to X, and had a message for them. He wrote, "Thank you to all loyal fans of CSK for amazing 3 years support".
He made his CSK debut in 2022 and had a standout 2023 season, smacking 672 runs in 15 innings. But then last year, he was in poor form, managing only 156 runs in six innings. He was bought for ₹6.25 crore in the mega auction, and failed to reflect that in his output during the last season.
Samson to CSK!
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: BIG news of the day!
The much-anticipated trade-off between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is complete, with Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja switching sides. Samson is headed to five-time champs CSK for ₹18 crore, whereas Jadeja is headed to his old franchise, his first franchise. However, for that, the Indian all-rounder has taken a pay cut of ₹4 crore, reducing his fee to ₹14 crore. CSK opened up on letting go of the maverick all-rounder, saying Jaddu felt he would be better off going to the Royals at the 'fag end of his career'.
Hello and welcome everyone!
IPL Retention LIVE Updates: Before the hype of the new IPL season kicks in, franchises quietly make some of their toughest calls. As teams sift through data and scouting reports, familiar faces can suddenly appear expendable, price tags start to feel burdensome, and even fan favourites find themselves on release lists. It’s the ruthless side of the tournament, where emotions are ignored and players are judged purely on value, fitness, and future potential. With that in mind, we look team by team at the most likely players to be let go - from overseas stars who couldn’t justify their fee to Indian role-players who faded as plans shifted. Some exits will feel inevitable, others surprising, but each move frees up cap space and shapes how strong or vulnerable a franchise looks heading into the auction.