You are in and out if you're not close to them- Junaid Khan with shocking revelation on Pakistan's team dynamics

Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has made a stunning revelation about the dynamics of the national team. He alleged that players of the national team, who remain insecure about their future, are given a long rope if they are close to the captain and the team management.

Speaking to CricketPakistan.com during an interview, Junaid said: " It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth.

"If you don't have close relations with them then you are in and out."

Junaid, now 31, played 22 Tests, 76 Tests, and 8 T20 matches. He picked up nearly 180 wickets and hasn't represented his country since May 2019.

He went on to add that he was not given a proper run despite performing consistently.

"I used to be part of the national team in all three formats. I used to ask for rest but I wasn't given rest.

"Then came a time when I got in the bad books and was being ignored due to likes and dislikes. I was performing but was not being given a proper chance," he said.

"I just got into the bad books of selectors that is all."

He also felt that young pacer, Shaheen Shah needs to be given proper breaks or he would break down.

"Shaheen definitely needs rest. The management needs to make sure he doesn't bowl a lot during the net sessions. Shaheen probably doesn't want to rest himself because he might have fear of losing his place to a youngster, who might perform in his place.

"He must be thinking they might drop him from one format if he doesn’t perform in a few matches," he added.

Junaid, however, made it clear he had not given up hope of playing for Pakistan again and was very much active on the domestic front for his province.

"I am regularly playing domestic cricket and I believe if the selection is done justly I should be in consideration."

(With PTI inputs)