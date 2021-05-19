‘You can have Misbah as the Test coach and somebody else as for T20Is’: Ramiz Raja on Pakistan’s coaching scenario

Former batsman Ramiz Raja has once again stressed on the upliftment of Pakistan cricket. Recently, the Babar Azam-led national returned victorious from their Africa tour where they defeated South Africa in the limited-overs leg and continued the victory run against Zimbabwe as well. However, Ramiz wasn’t pleased with Pakistan’s win in the Zimbabwe Tests as he called it a ‘mismatched series’.

In a conversation with Pakistan media, Raja highlighted the necessity of a team director for the national team. With the T20I World Cup on the horizon, the former cricketer also suggested that the Pakistan cricket team could have a separate coach for the shortest format.

“If you start fearing defeats, you end up losing. I feel, and according to modern thinking, this team needs a team director. Until and unless you don't streamline the coaching system in U-19 team, the A team, the academies, the first-class team and the Pakistan team, until then the major issues will not be resolved,” told Ramiz Raja in a video, shared on YouTube channel ‘The Indian News’.

“And I am talking about T20 cricket and take power-hitting for example. You can define roles such as T20 coaches and power-hitting experts much better. You can have Misbah (ul Haq) as the Test coach and have somebody else as the T20 coach,” he added.

Further speaking on the coaching system, Ramiz said, “I feel we shouldn't have too many coaches on a permanent basis, they should be your horses for courses. If you have gone to South Africa, pick a local cricketer with knowledge of the local conditions and bring him to the team. This long-term basis backfires and we need to focus on short-term coaching stints and according to the tours.”