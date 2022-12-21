Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'You can't change things in a day or week': Babar Azam shuts Ramiz Raja's 'pick T20 players for Tests' advice - Watch

cricket
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 03:20 PM IST

During the series, PCB chief Ramiz Raja, impressed with England ‘Bazball’ theory, advised Pakistan captain Babar Azam to "pick T20 players" for Tests. Babar shut Ramiz's statement with a strong remark.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam; PCB chief Ramiz Raja
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan lost by eight wickets on Tuesday against England in the third and final Test match in Karachi. The defeat resulted in Pakistan's first ever whitewash in a Test series at home and their first ever run of four consecutive defeats (one being against Australia earlier this year). During the series, PCB chief Ramiz Raja, impressed with England ‘Bazball’ theory, advised Pakistan captain Babar Azam to "pick T20 players" for Tests. Babar shut Ramiz's statement with a strong remark.

During the second Test, in Multan, Ramiz had sat for an interview with former England skipper Michael Atherton, on Sky Cricket, where he talked about Pakistan cricket, the stadium and the ongoing series. During the chat, Ramiz hailed England's new approach in Test cricket as said that he advised Babar to pick T20 players for Test cricket just like England.

“Like England for example, I suggested to Babar that England are playing the T20 format in a five-day version, so you better pick T20 players here. It's a forced mindset on Pakistan, which I absolutely like. I want the future generation to think of it as a T20 format, like England are playing,” he said.

ALSO READ: How Babar Azam-led Pakistan can still qualify for World Test Championship final despite humiliating whitewash by England

On Tuesday, Babar was asked about Ramiz's advice and he shut down the talk saying that Pakistan has a plan in place for every format and mindset can't be changed overnight, it takes time.

“The door is not shut for anyone. There is a set plan for everything and we have it for every format. You can't change things in a day or week. It takes time. For mindset to change, it takes time. Then, if we start playing defensively, journalists will ask why we don't play aggressively and when we play aggressively, they ask why we don't play the other way. There will always be questions, you can't please everyone. Ultimately what matters is results. If results don't come then questions will be raised no matter what we do,” he said.

Pakistan will next play a two-match series against New Zealand starting December 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

Topics
ramiz raja babar azam pakistan cricket team england cricket team
