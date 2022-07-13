'You can’t teach...': Ex-India player feels Umran Malik 'is not ready for international cricket'

Despite taking a wicket in the 3rd T20I vs England, India's Umran Malik wasn't in his best form at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The pacer conceded 56 runs in four overs as England posted 215/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 216 runs. In response, India could only reach 198/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 17 runs. It was a consolation win for England, with India clinching the series (2-1). Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the pacer is not yet ready for international cricket and needs to learn 'to bowl with speed'. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "Umran Malik has something that others don’t have – extreme pace. You can’t teach that to anyone. You can teach everything else – line and length, yorker, bouncer, slower ones. But you can’t teach someone how to bowl with speed. You are either born a pacer or born a medium-pacer."

"No doubt, he has the pace. But what I feel is that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket as of now. It is very simple, he needs time. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket and so he is still raw", he further added.

Malik had an excellent IPL 2022 campaign with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), registering 22 wickets in 14 games as he became the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season. Since making his international debut vs Ireland, Malik has only gone on to take two wickets in three matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 12.44.

Meanwhile, former India bowler Madan Lal recently stated that the 22-year-old should not play T20 cricket and should feature in more Test matches. Speaking on Sports Tak, he said, "Don't make him play T20 cricket. Get him to play Test matches. Harden him like that. As a pacer, I say that he is a very good bowler but you have to make him a bowler. Give him a chance in Test cricket where he can bowl 10-15 overs and learn the craft of getting wickets."

