'You didn't do a favour to Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar snaps at PCB, Mohammad Amir amid calls of international return

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is not at all impressed with the country's cricket board handling the Mohammad Amir situation, who is being speculated to make a sensational return to international cricket after announcing retirement in 2020. In a video posted on Saad Sports' YouTube channel, the ex-cricketer discusses the subject in length, where he lashes at both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Amir for the mismanagement.

“PCB calling Mohammad Amir and asking do you want to play, in my opinion this is not the right approach,” Akhtar can be heard saying in the video. The comments made by him comes in reference to PCB chief Najam Sethi announcing that the gates for Amir's return are open if he decides to take his retirement back.

Sharing his views on the subject, Akhtar added: “We were also dropped in the past, the PCB management was angry with me for almost 12 years, but this doesn't mean that I should quit. Instead we should think what are Pakistan's requirements, this was his mistake.

“He goes and says in interviews that he invested himself in cricket, he has been punished as well in the past. Well, you did something wrong, hence you were punished. You didn't do a favour to Pakistan cricket. You had to repay what the country gave you, the country was expecting that from you.

"Until 2017 he had okay kind of performances, which was followed by a brilliant show in the Champions Trophy. However, after that there were hardly anything standard in the next 15-20 ODIs.”

Amir is currently engaged with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represents Sylhet Strikers and is also the leading wicket-taker at the moment. He has so far scalped 13 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 5.95.

Ever since the change in guard at PCB, Amir was seen training at the National High-Performance Centre. He had claimed of being "mentally tortured" by the management, citing it as the reason behind his decision to retire from international cricket. Amir was also snubbed from the PCB's list of central contracts prior to his retirement.

