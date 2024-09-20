You don’t plan for it, says Ashwin on rapport with Jadeja

Chennai: With ball or bat, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja keep finding ways to enhance their legacy at home and Ashwin believes their continuous growth is the biggest contributing reason behind that. Adding 195 runs on Thursday, the most by any pair for the seventh wicket or lower on the opening day of a Test match, Ashwin and Jadeja have more or less sealed the match for India. Ravichandran Ashwin with Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI)

“It’s happened. You don’t plan for such things,” said Ashwin after the close of play on the second day. “Jaddu is one cricketer who has evolved so nicely. I always envy him. I have made that amply clear. So gifted, so talented. He has found ways to maximize his potential. Keeps it really simple. He can repeat it day in and day out.I wish I could be him but I am glad I am myself.

“He is an exceptionally good cricketer. I am happy for him. Likewise, in so many ways, watching him bat over the last couple of years has given me insight on how better I can be. Both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things. We really value one another at this stage. Both of us are enjoying each other’s success more than ever before.”

Two hundreds at home (2021, against England and now), both at trying times, Ashwin’s batting form at Chepauk has been exceptional. But Ashwin doesn’t want to categorise his success. “You want to come and do well every single day. On that given day, you will take what you get. I just stayed in the moment and enjoyed my batting yesterday. I thought I enjoyed it this morning also. I have been putting a lot of work on it. It doesn’t matter whether it is batting or bowling. Honestly, at this point of time in my career, I just want to be good on that day and probably be my best.”

Asked what still makes Ashwin chase excellence at 38, having established himself as one of the finest spinners ever, he said: “Happiness. You want to be good. You excel. You feel happy at the end of the day. It drives me towards that. Every time I do well, it leaves me in a good, happy state of mind. That’s what you get on this journey for. You want to do well. You want to excel on the global stage. People are watching you and you feel happy about it.”

Given India’s scattered rotational policy, this could very well be Ashwin’s last Test at home. Which is why this hundred has been more special. “Playing at home itself is very special for me,” he said. “You don’t get Test matches like how you get in Australia or England in six or seven test venues where you get that every single season. Coming back to Chennai or Bangalore or Bombay for every one of those places is very special. This is probably my fourth or fifth Test match. During that bubble, we played two Tests on the bounce. It’s always a special feeling.”

Playing his 101st Test, Ashwin said he has stopped being overtly critical of his form. “I used to be critical. Not anymore. I have put a lot of pressure on myself. People have put pressure on me. I used to be happy about it. But it’s not like that anymore. The most important thing for me is to enjoy my cricket. I want to play cricket with a smile on my face. I have promised myself that I will play for my happiness. I have been maintaining that promise till now.”