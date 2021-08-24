‘Anything is possible’: Virat Kohli on Ashwin’s inclusion for 3rd Test, says ‘we’ll go in with the right combination’

India captain Virat Kohli has hinted that the visitors are likely to go unchanged in the third Test against England which gets underway in Leeds on Wednesday. However, he also added that India might try playing offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin because of the pitch.

While addressing a virtual pre-match presser on Tuesday, the Indian skipper said the team management has no reason to disturb the winning combination, especailly after the victory at Lord's.

“We got no reason to change anything, unless people have niggles which we have not encountered since we finished the last Test. You do not want to disturb the winning combination, especially when the team achieved such an incredible win in the second Test,” Kohli said

ALSO READ | 'Ravi Shastri will let Virat Kohli go, won't mind seeing him exchange words with Anderson': Nasser Hussain

The Indian skipper did not shut the door on Aswhin's inclusion in the playing XI. He said that the team management will assess the pitch on how it could behave on the third and fourth days before making a call on Ashwin.

“As far as Ashwin playing in concerned we are quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was. We could see a lot of surface which honestly I did not expect would be the case. I thought there would be lot of grass on the pitch. It will be more spicy and lively. But it won't be the case.

“So, anything is possible, we name a 12 and on the day, we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination,” he added.

Kohli was particularly pleased with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who gave their team strong starts in both the matches.

“The opening combination, when you are playing overseas, that is one of the most important factors. So the way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played, has been outstanding and we hope that they continue in the same manner because opening partnerships in overseas conditions is crucial. To set out the right platform from where the team can build on and that is what they provided us in both the Tests so that is definitely a big boost for us,” Kohli said.

Team India will enter the contest on the back of a terrific 151-run win in the previous face off at Lord’s.

(With PTI Inputs)