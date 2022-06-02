‘You felt bulletproof when you played in the same team as Andrew Symonds’: Watson pays rich tribute to Aussie great

The Australian cricket fraternity lost two of it's most celebrated players earlier this year. Shane Warne, the spin legend, passed away in March due to a heart attack and months later his Australian teammate Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car crash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shane Watson, who was also an integral part of the Australian unit, recalled Symonds in the latest segment of The ICC Review and called the demised all-rounder as the greatest teammate he ever had.

"You felt bulletproof when you played in the same team as Andrew Symonds. Having him at the point and just knowing he always had your back no matter what. And to bat with him was something very special," said Watson.

"It is shattering to think he is not with us anymore. I look back at old footage I have seen over the last couple of weeks and (shaking head) he was so good, just so incredibly good. And to go with it one of the best teammates you could ever have," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watson also urged his ex-Australian teammates to be present in their maximum capacity for Symonds' family, stating that the demised all-rounder would have done the same for them.

"His poor two kids, such beautiful kids and they adored their dad as well. We need to make sure we rally around his family as much as we can, as I know he would do that for us," said the 40-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Striking it not: Virat Kohli in chains?

Hailing Symonds' all-round abilities, Watson compared him West Indies great Viv Richards.

"He was very much Viv Richards reincarnated in the way he played. Even before I played against him you always heard about this big, powerful, six-hitting batter who could do everything and who was an amazing athlete.

"His ability to bowl spin and medium pace, he was one of the best fielders to ever play. His all-around ability was something we haven't seen much of and won't see much of again," added Watson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON