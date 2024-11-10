'You get two all-rounders like him and Pandya': Uthappa urges Team India to hand debut to IPL 2024 star in SA series

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League has played a massive role in unearthing hidden gems in Indian cricket. From Axar Patel to Suryakumar Yadav, many IPL stars have gone on to establish themselves within the national team setup. The latest is Ramandeep Singh, but he hasn't made his India debut yet. Former player Robin Uthappa had some advice for Team India.

The all-rounder has been included in India's squad for the South Africa T20I series, but wasn't in the playing XI for the first fixture. Speaking on the 27-year-old's chances, former cricketer Robin Uthappa, JioCinema and Sports18 expert, called him 'one of the most exciting prospects' in Indian cricket currently.

Robin Uthappa backs special IPL 2024 star

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Uthappa said, "I would love for him to play. I think he is one of the most exciting prospects we have seen in the recent past. He is a handy all-rounder, his performances in the IPL has been second to none. As a finisher, he's played 62 balls, scored 125 runs, has fielded incredibly well, bowled when he is asked too. If you are striking at 200 and you are fielding as well as Ramandeep does and we have seen more of that when he played for India A in the recently-concluded series in Oman. So I am really excited to see him play."

Uthappa also urged Gautam Gambhir to use Ramandeep more frequently for Team India, and felt he could be the perfect all-rounder partner for Hardik Pandya in the future. "I have seen him in the past, but you didn't really see the potential in the past but in KKR, he has really come out there and he's come into his own perhaps and he is oozing confidence. So you want someone like that when things are going well, confidence is going high, you want to blood them in. If you can blood someone like him then you get two all-rounders in the likes of him and Hardik Pandya, which is gold to Indian cricket at this point in time," he said.

Ramandeep had a breakthrough IPL 2024 season with KKR, helping them win the title. Meanwhile, he also showed his potential at the recent Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The former MI player will be hoping to get a chance in the ongoing South Africa series.

