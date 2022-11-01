'You had 75% view of all 3 stumps and still couldn't hit': Kapil Dev slams India's poor fielding ahead of Bangladesh tie

India had a golden opportunity to solidify their chances of reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup against South Africa. But average batting and some shocking fielding extended their wait to reach the top four. While defending a low total of 133, India had the perfect start with the ball when Arshdeep Singh reduced South Africa to 3/2 dismissing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in the same over, but were let down by some unexpected fielding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only did India miss a couple of easy run-out chances with captain Rohit Sharma failing to hit the stumps from a close range, the death knell came in the form of Virat Kohli dropping one of the easiest catches to give Aiden Markram a lifeline. Markram and David Miller were in the middle of reviving the South African innings when India squandered their opportunities. In fact, Markram was on 35 when Kohli, at deep midwicket, spilled a chance he would take 9 out of 10 times much to the dismay of bowler R Ashwin, Rohit and Virat himself.

Also Read - 'Wasim Akram bhi exactly yehi karte thhe. After Zaheer Khan...': Ex-Pakistan bowler's bold Arshdeep comparison

Many feel Kohli's fumbled proved to be the turning point of the match as Markram and Miller scored fine half-centuries to take South Africa home, but former India captain Kapil Dev believes that average batting, along with poor fielding was what cost India dearly, and had the Men in Blue grabbed on to their chances, the end result might have been different.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I won't say there was one turning point in the match. But when you had a good opportunity to set a decent total, India looked in a hurry. There was no need. After they lost 2 early wickets, they needed balance which they failed to achieve. Later, when they fielded, India even got starts, but if you miss simple run-out chances and drop easy catches, then the scope of winning becomes very less," Kapil said on ABP News.

"Such mistakes cannot be afforded. You are playing at the international level. I understand that everyone drops matches but when you are playing a match as important as this and a catch as easy as the one that came towards Kohli, somewhere the morale of the team takes a hit and shoulders drop. I won't say that they had the entire 100 percent view of the stumps, but you did have 75 percent visibility inside six yards. Those were two very important moments that could have changed the match."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The win allowed South Africa to climb to the top of the table in Group 2. However, Kapil reckons that not all is lost for India as with two wins from three matches, they have six points. They next face Bangladesh on Wednesday and a win would certainly solidify India's semifinal chances, let alone assure it even before the Zimbabwe tie on Sunday.

"When you lose, you see things clearly. The batting didn't live up to its promise and the reality is right in front of you. Sure, we will still reach the semifinals, there won't be much of a problem in that. But if you keep making such mistakes, you won't be a contender to win the World Cup. Against South Africa, India made many mistakes. India's strength is batting while chasing but they decided to bat. If you miss run out chances and catches, you cannot win in T20Is and more so when the target is low. The attitude and passion should be visible" mentioned the former India captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON