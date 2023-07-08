'You have Dravid, what else do you want?': Kaif's highlights Rohit's 'basic mistake', makes enormous MS Dhoni statement

Team India failed to end its ICC trophy drought last month, when the side faced a crushing defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. The side's last ICC title came in 2013 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when it lifted the Champions Trophy. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India exerted dominance in the longest format of the game but failed to break the trophy drought regardless.

India's Rohit Sharma (R) with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice ahead of 2023 WTC Final(Action Images via Reuters)

In late 2021, Rohit Sharma took over the reigns from Virat Kohli with legendary former batter Rahul Dravid replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach. In two ICC tournaments under Rohit, India finished as semi-finalists (T20 World Cup 2022) and runners-up (WTC 2021-23).

Many believe that India miss MS Dhoni's leadership but former batter Mohammed Kaif has questioned the school of thought, stating that Rohit Sharma is capable of taking India to title victories.

“Dhoni has done well. I believe the likes of Rohit Sharma and all these guys are good captains. You have Rahul Dravid as a coach, what else do you want?” Kaif told DD India in their show ‘Virtual Encounters’, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“Ya, you miss Dhoni because he has done so well in ICC events but I think someone like Rohit Sharma can take the team forward. He has got the players and the team to win ICC events.”

Kaif further said that India made mistakes in their team selection in key ICC matches that led to their downfall, and stated that Dhoni wouldn't make those mistakes.

"They have made mistakes, you went to Australia, you picked Ashwin ahead of Chahal. Chahal was in your scheme of things in T20Is. You dropped Chahal and picked Ashwin. So you have been making all these basic mistakes.

“That's why you talk about MS Dhoni because he knows who to play in the first XI. The major strength of Dhoni is backing his players. I think that's what the Indian team is probably missing right now,” said Kaif.

