You've to give credit to Rahul Dravid: Warner lauds India's bench strength, says India will be a force to reckoned with

When India captain Virat Kohli left Australia on paternity leave after a debacle in Adelaide Test, many expected the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team to yield and lose the plot Down Under. But despite suffering numerous injuries as the series progressed, the Indian team managed to script a historic win, courtesy of youngsters like Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, and Navdeep Saini all rising to the occasion.

As India get ready to face New Zealand in the WTC final, Australia batsman David Warner has praised the energetic youngsters in the team and said that the Indian team will be a force to reckon with in the years to come.

Warner also credited former India batsman Rahul Dravid for the role he has played in grooming the Indian youngsters during his stint as India A and India U-19 team coach.

"When you take the captain (Kohli) away, who is a world-class player and has a lot of runs on the board, and you've got this youth coming with energy and performing against us the way they did, I think they are going to be a force to be reckoned with," Warner said on Sports Today.

"The IPL has been a great platform and you have to give credit to Rahul Dravid. It seems like he is doing a fantastic job through the pathway system to get these players ready for international cricket.

"It showed when they came to play us here. In future India is going to be a very formidable side in Test cricket as they are now," Warner signed off.