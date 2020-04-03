e-paper
Home / Cricket / You have won me over: Gautam Gambhir thanks RCB

You have won me over: Gautam Gambhir thanks RCB

Gambhir had tweeted on Thursday that he is donating two years' salary to the PM-CARES fund. RCB on Friday tweeted an article on their website on Gambhir's donation.

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir.
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Gautam Gambhir on Friday thanked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for acknowledging the contribution he made to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Gambhir had tweeted on Thursday that he is donating two years’ salary to the PM-CARES fund. RCB on Friday tweeted an article on their website on Gambhir’s donation.

Gambhir in his reply to the tweet said: “I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgement. Thanks a lot.”

 

READ |‘Fighting coronavirus is our national duty’: Sourav Ganguly

Gambhir had earlier released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund to the PM CARES fund.

The coronavirus toll rose to six on Friday in New Delhi with two new deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 72 deaths have occurred due to the virus in the country and the number of infections reported have crossed 2500. Worldwide, the number of infections have crossed one million and over 55,000 lives have been lost.

The country is currently under a three-week lockdown that was declared on March 25. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to acknowledge those at the forefront of the fight and light lamps, torches and candles at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

