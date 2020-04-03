e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Fighting coronavirus is our national duty’: Sourav Ganguly

‘Fighting coronavirus is our national duty’: Sourav Ganguly

“Stay indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity and most importantly, fighting coronavirus is our national duty,” said Ganguly in a video that was tweeted by DD News.

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly poses for a photograph after taking charge as the new BCCI President.
Sourav Ganguly poses for a photograph after taking charge as the new BCCI President.(PTI)
         

Former India captain and Board of Control of Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly on Friday appealed for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity and most importantly, fighting coronavirus is our national duty,” said Ganguly in a video that was tweeted by DD News.

READ | PM reaffirmed my belief that we can’t let our guard down after April 14: Tendulkar

“These are difficult times all around the world, in India and in various states of our country and it’s important that we stand up. Yes the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers and the health department is trying and the police have done a good job.

“But it’s on us. It’s on us to maintain isolation, respect their orders and stay safe and healthy. Remember if we are together and responsible, we can fight this. It’s a very dangerous virus, something the world has never seen and something we might never see again. These are exceptional circumstances so be responsible, be healthy and most importantly, stay indoors,” Ganguly said.

READ | PM Narendra Modi asks sportspersons to spread message of positivity in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, Ganguly had announced that the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM-CARES fund that has been set up to fight against coronavirus.

He was also among the sports personalities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with on Friday morning after he made his address to the nation.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
