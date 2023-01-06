‘You must have seen I hit sixes in the nets’: Shivam Mavi’s old confession viral after India pacer stuns with 15-ball 26

Shivam Mavi has had a bit of a dream start to his international career. Although India lost the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday, the 24-year-old earned plaudits for his 15-ball 26 that gave India a slender hope in an improbable chase. Before this, he had made his debut in the first T20I by taking a four-wicket haul.

Mavi has often showcased his all-round abilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, in the wake of his innings on Thursday, a video of him talking about his batting is garnering attention. Mavi had said in a video on BCCI.tv that he had been concentrating on his batting during nets sessions for the past two years.

“I am working on my batting more in the last two years. You must have seen me hit a few sixes in the nets. My fielding was good, as was my bowling so batting was something I worked on. It felt good,” he can be seen saying in the video.

On Thursday Mavi took some time to get going, struggling to connect in his first five balls. He then hit a four off the last ball of the 17th over and then proceeded to end the next over by hitting two sixes with a four in between. Mavi finally fell off the last ball, by which point the match had already slipped out of India's hands.

Mavi also spoke about how he made sure that he gelled with everyone in the team before the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “I gelled well with the team in the first practice session that I had with them. I was talking to everyone. Even in the hotel I was trying to interact with everyone. The faster I gel with everyone the better it was for me. In practice I sept a lot of time in fielding alongwith batting and bowling," he said.

