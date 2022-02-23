'You really want to welcome him with open arms': Ex-India opener gives his verdict on Hardik vs Venkatesh debate

Hardik Pandya has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years. The flamboyant Baroda cricketer hasn't been able to bowl in Indian colours on a regular basis. He managed to bowl just four overs during India's lacklustre campaign in the previous T20 World Cup, which highlighted the need for an all-rounder who can chip in with some overs as well.

Hardik's chaotic spell in the national set-up opened the doors for Venkatesh Iyer, who left his mark in the recent home assignment against West Indies. Iyer picked up two wickets before scoring a quick-fire 35 in the third and final T20I of the series. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruit has two 30-plus scores in his last three T20Is and Iyer is currently seen as the potential finisher for India. He has also raised his hand for being the sixth bowling option.

But will Iyer's rise put Hardik's place in jeopardy? Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the Indian team will welcome a fit Hardik with open arms. "The truth is Hardik is Hardik and when he comes, he will bowl and bat, you really want to welcome him with open arms. I am not saying that because of one doing well, the doors are getting closed for the other," he said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further explained how both Hardik and Venkatesh can be a part of the team composition. "It is not necessary that only one out of Venkatesh or Hardik can play, both can play. Just think about it, if you have both Hardik and Venkatesh, Hardik gives you bowling and Venkatesh gives you one or two overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also weighed in on Iyer's rise at the biggest level, saying that the new entrant to the Indian team has made most of the opportunities he's had so far.

"If they are your No. 6 and No. 7, suddenly your team will look so much better. Think about Australia, they will be very handy there. But Venkatesh Iyer is doing well currently, he is grabbing his chances with both hands, he is making the most of his opportunities," Chopra said.

"Hardik - as and when he is available, I don't think the team will tell him that Venkatesh is there now. Both can happen, it's not either-or. Both can play together, in my opinion, especially in Australia," he further added.